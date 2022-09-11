Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases 460 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.67.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $220.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

