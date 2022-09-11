Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases New Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 154.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.04. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Green Dot to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

