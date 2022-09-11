Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases Shares of 2,500 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.83.

Herc Trading Up 1.5 %

Herc stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.11). Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

