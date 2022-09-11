Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases Shares of 5,000 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,092 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 409.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,907 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 349.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. UBS Group cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

