Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Raises Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 297,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,229,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,779.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $174.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day moving average is $120.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

