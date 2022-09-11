Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 167.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $103.44 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $137.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

