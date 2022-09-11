Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Reduces Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

