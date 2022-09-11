Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Reduces Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Allstate were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 427,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,938,000 after purchasing an additional 224,823 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $126.44 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

