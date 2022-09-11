Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources Stock Up 4.3 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $123.36 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

