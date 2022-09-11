Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

