Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 160 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $536.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $527.83 and its 200-day moving average is $520.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

