Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 175 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after buying an additional 325,846 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike Stock Up 6.1 %

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $190.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

