Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 2,972 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Block were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth about $17,434,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 209,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Block by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Block by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,699,000 after buying an additional 87,461 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.73.

Block Stock Up 5.2 %

SQ stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $270.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,850,507.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,276.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,812 shares of company stock valued at $25,586,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.