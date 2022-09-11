Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 40,200 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $37,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.94 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

