Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 4,600 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Repay were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Repay by 35.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 607,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 159,206 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Repay by 162.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 100,130 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Repay by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 51,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

RPAY opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $857.51 million, a PE ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

In other Repay news, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 37,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $657,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Kight bought 37,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

