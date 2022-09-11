Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 5,821 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in CEVA were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,618,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 37.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 473,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after buying an additional 128,685 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at $4,396,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 292,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after buying an additional 90,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 27.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 373,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after buying an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $28.90 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.48 million, a PE ratio of 722.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.09.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $201,126.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

