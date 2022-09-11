Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 900 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $348.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.96 and a 200 day moving average of $279.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

