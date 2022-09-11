Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Takes $172,000 Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 25.68%. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

