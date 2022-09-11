Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Takes $302,000 Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $74.38 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $378,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,909,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jenai S. Wall bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $378,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,909,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.