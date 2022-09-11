Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Takes Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLKN opened at $27.32 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $42.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -138.89%.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

