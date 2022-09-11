Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Trims Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,164 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,748,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 856,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,899,000 after acquiring an additional 116,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

