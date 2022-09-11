Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Trims Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ON opened at $71.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

