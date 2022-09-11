Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Stock Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe Cuts Dividend

About Publicis Groupe

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were issued a $0.5066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

(Get Rating)

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.