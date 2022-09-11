PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on PVH. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, June 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in PVH in the first quarter worth approximately $110,775,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in PVH by 13.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Trading Up 4.7 %

PVH opened at $60.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PVH has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.15%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

