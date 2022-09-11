Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Quálitas Controladora Price Performance
QUCOF stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Quálitas Controladora has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12.
About Quálitas Controladora
