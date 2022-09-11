Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Sets New 12-Month High at $159.94

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $159.94 and last traded at $159.72, with a volume of 9957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Qualys Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.86 and its 200-day moving average is $133.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Qualys’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,663,936.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,387 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,776 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

