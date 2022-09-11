QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Mohit Singh Sells 8,500 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $82,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $135,915.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $226,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $258,187.50.

On Monday, August 1st, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $223,550.00.

QuantumScape Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 6.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 236,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 141,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on QS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

