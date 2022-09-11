QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Financial Survey

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QuantumScape and Energy Vault, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|QuantumScape
|0
|6
|0
|0
|2.00
|Energy Vault
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2.60
QuantumScape currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.82%. Energy Vault has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 182.17%. Given Energy Vault’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than QuantumScape.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares QuantumScape and Energy Vault’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|QuantumScape
|N/A
|N/A
|-$45.97 million
|($0.72)
|-15.15
|Energy Vault
|N/A
|N/A
|-$3.34 million
|N/A
|N/A
Risk & Volatility
QuantumScape has a beta of 6.57, meaning that its stock price is 557% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares QuantumScape and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|QuantumScape
|N/A
|-19.53%
|-18.09%
|Energy Vault
|N/A
|1.95%
|0.87%
Summary
Energy Vault beats QuantumScape on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
About Energy Vault
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.
