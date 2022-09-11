QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Financial Survey

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QuantumScape and Energy Vault, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 0 6 0 0 2.00 Energy Vault 1 0 4 0 2.60

QuantumScape currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.82%. Energy Vault has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 182.17%. Given Energy Vault’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

25.4% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of QuantumScape shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares QuantumScape and Energy Vault’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$45.97 million ($0.72) -15.15 Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

QuantumScape has a beta of 6.57, meaning that its stock price is 557% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -19.53% -18.09% Energy Vault N/A 1.95% 0.87%

Summary

Energy Vault beats QuantumScape on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Energy Vault

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.