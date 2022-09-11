R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 112,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,943,067 shares.The stock last traded at $22.24 and had previously closed at $22.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
R1 RCM Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 123.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.95.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,427 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 410,038 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 89,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,251,429 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 296,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
Featured Articles
