Ram Kumar Puppala Buys 1,000 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $22,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,754.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ACI Worldwide Trading Up 3.6 %
ACIW opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ACIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
