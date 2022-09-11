Ram Kumar Puppala Buys 1,000 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $22,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,754.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 3.6 %

ACIW opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 129,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

ACIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

