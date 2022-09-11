Raymond James Increases T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $178.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $145.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.36. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a PE ratio of 106.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after acquiring an additional 442,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after acquiring an additional 195,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after acquiring an additional 221,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

