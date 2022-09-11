Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,233,138 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $525,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $2,472,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,810,000 after buying an additional 407,843 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Realty Income by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

