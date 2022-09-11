Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,600 by Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($114.79) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

