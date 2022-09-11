Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Up 5.9%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.47. 20,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,137,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDFN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Redfin to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $920.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,167 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 12,532.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,882,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,258,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after acquiring an additional 481,277 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

