Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 40,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,219,106 shares.The stock last traded at $7.33 and had previously closed at $7.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on RWT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market cap of $883.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Redwood Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Redwood Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,279,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,995,000 after acquiring an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Redwood Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 882,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 531,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 976,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.