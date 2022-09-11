Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 40,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,219,106 shares.The stock last traded at $7.33 and had previously closed at $7.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on RWT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.
Redwood Trust Stock Up 2.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market cap of $883.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Redwood Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,279,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,995,000 after acquiring an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Redwood Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 882,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 531,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 976,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.