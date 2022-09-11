Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives $38.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.83.
Several research firms have weighed in on RPTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Insider Transactions at Repare Therapeutics
In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 149,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $1,898,819.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,443,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,564,774.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Repare Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of RPTX stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.19. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,601.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.30%. Analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.
About Repare Therapeutics
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
