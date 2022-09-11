Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives $38.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Repare Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 149,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $1,898,819.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,443,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,564,774.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.19. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,601.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.30%. Analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Repare Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.