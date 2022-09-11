Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPTX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 149,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,898,819.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,443,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,564,774.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bpifrance SA purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $33.57.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,601.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

