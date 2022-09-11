Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT Raised to $35.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RVNC. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. The business had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

