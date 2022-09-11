Reviewing Cian (CIAN) & The Competition

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) is one of 146 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cian to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cian and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50 Cian Competitors 385 2552 4703 60 2.58

Cian currently has a consensus price target of $19.24, indicating a potential upside of 465.88%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 48.05%. Given Cian’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cian is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cian -23.40% -57.28% -32.15% Cian Competitors -63.44% -1,497.84% -11.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cian and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.0% of Cian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cian and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cian $81.20 million -$38.50 million -10.63 Cian Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -14.26

Cian’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cian. Cian is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cian competitors beat Cian on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Cian Company Profile

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

