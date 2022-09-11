RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.44.

RH stock opened at $273.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.51. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.31. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $733.10.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 68.37% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.37 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

