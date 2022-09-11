Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Down to $23.86

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.86, but opened at $23.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 1,788 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23.
Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 128,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.