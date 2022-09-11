Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Down to $23.86

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.86, but opened at $23.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 1,788 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,941 shares of company stock worth $376,347 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 128,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

