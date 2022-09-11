Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Sells $201,573.24 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $201,573.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,548.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $473.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25.
Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 35.63%.
Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on REPX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.
About Riley Exploration Permian
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.