Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Sells $201,573.24 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $201,573.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,548.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $473.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 50.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on REPX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.