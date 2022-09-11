Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Position Reduced by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.