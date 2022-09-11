Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 35.22 and last traded at 36.21. 156,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,568,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at 36.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 65.89.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of 35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,422,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

