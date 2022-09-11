RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 9.3%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 49,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,728,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

RLX Technology Trading Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,379,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 360,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 63,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 51,147 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in RLX Technology by 705.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 138,283 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

