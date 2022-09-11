Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 386.33 ($4.67).

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.17) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Rotork Stock Performance

ROR opened at GBX 249.20 ($3.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,768.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 249.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 275.36. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 229.40 ($2.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 375.60 ($4.54).

Rotork Cuts Dividend

Rotork Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

(Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

