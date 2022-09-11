Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives GBX 386.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 386.33 ($4.67).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.17) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 249.20 ($3.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,768.89. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 229.40 ($2.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 375.60 ($4.54). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 249.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 275.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.11%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

