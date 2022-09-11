Royal Bank of Canada Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $210.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.63.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

