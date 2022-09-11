Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 140.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBT opened at $4.15 on Friday. Rubicon Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

About Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

