Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Rubis Stock Performance
Shares of RUBSF opened at $23.60 on Friday. Rubis has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $35.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08.
About Rubis
